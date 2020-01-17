Kanal Istanbul gets ministry nod on environment

  • January 17 2020 13:32:00

Kanal Istanbul gets ministry nod on environment

ISTANBUL
Kanal Istanbul gets ministry nod on environment

The Environment and Urbanization Ministry on Jan. 17 approved the report on environmental impact of Turkey's planned megaproject, Kanal Istanbul, an official said.

With Kanal Istanbul, the government is aiming at opening an artificial seaway between the Black Sea and the Marmara Sea to mitigate the oil tanker traffic through the Bosphorus as well as constructing new earthquake-resistant residential areas along the channel.

The 45-kilometer canal, which planned to be built west of the city center on the European side of Istanbul province, is projected to have a capacity of 160 vessel transits a day.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said the megaproject got the approval of the ministry.

Previously, Kurum stressed that the ministry approached the air, water, forests, soil, green areas, lakes, sea and ecological balance of Istanbul with a strategy to protect the environment and nature.

During the process of preparing the report, municipalities, academicians, environmental specialists, institutions and NGOs had been present at the meetings.

Environmentalists have voiced serious concerns about the artificial channel by arguing that the seaway will damage underground water resources of Istanbul and will threaten the Marmara Sea along with other social and urbanization risks.

 

Canal Istanbul,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  2. Haftar seeks support in Greece

    Haftar seeks support in Greece

  3. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  4. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  5. France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

    France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
Recommended
Lawyers to acquire special passport after regulation issued

Lawyers to acquire special passport after regulation issued
Main opposition leader says foreign policy became ‘individual-centric’

Main opposition leader says foreign policy became ‘individual-centric’
Erdoğan slams Syrian regime aggression in Idlib

Erdoğan slams Syrian regime aggression in Idlib
Electric cars to replace carriages on islands

Electric cars to replace carriages on islands
Istanbul ice rink offers free skating training

Istanbul ice rink offers free skating training
German Chancellor Merkel to visit Turkey next week

German Chancellor Merkel to visit Turkey next week

WORLD Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

The Syrian regime and Iran-backed terror groups on Jan. 17 launched a ground offensive in Aleppo province which was designated as a de-escalation zone.
ECONOMY Home prices rise 7 pct in November

Home prices rise 7 pct in November

The residential price index increased by 7.2 percent in November 2019 from the same month of the previous year, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 17.
SPORTS Bomb explodes in Greek Cypriot referee’s car

Bomb explodes in Greek Cypriot referee’s car

A bomb went off inside a car belonging to a Greek Cypriot referee on Jan. 17, just two days after the Greek Cyprus Football Association was notified of possible match-fixing.