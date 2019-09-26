Judicial reform document to be presented to President Erdoğan this week

ANKARA

The Judicial Reform Strategy Document is expected to be presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this week, after it was introduced to political parties in parliament.

The document is expected to be presented to the general assembly of parliament on the week of Oct. 1, after its recess will be over.

Turkey is on course to implement the Judicial Reform Strategy Document, a plan unveiled on May 30 to improve the working of the nation’s judiciary.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Sept. 21 introduced the first package of the judicial reform document to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Following the MHP, the ruling party presented the package to main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and opposition İYİ (Good) Party on Sept. 23.

A delegation led by AKP group deputy chair Mehmet Muş held a meeting with a commission headed by CHP group deputy chair Engin Özkoç.

The MHP is positive with the legislations, yet the CHP has pointed out their concerns during the meeting, local media reported.

The CHP has conveyed its positive and negative views in a written statement to the AKP.

During the meeting, the CHP also drew red lines regarding the upcoming legislation packages in the judicial reform.

In this context, the CHP has certain demands, regarding rejecting to grant amnesty to drug dealers or implementing good conduct time for those convicted of violence against women or children, according to local media.

With the reform document, a draft bill, the ruling AKP is overseeing amendments in 15 legislations.

If the parliamentary commission approves the draft bill, it will be submitted to the general assembly on the second week of October.

The reform document will be presented in packages, as each package will focus on different legislations and regulations. It was prepared after long meetings and evaluations with NGOs, academics and the Union of Turkish Bar Associations.

Its main aim is to expedite the judiciary processes.

The first package, which is expected to be introduced to the opposition parties this week, will include the quickening of penal lawsuits, expanding the context of reconciliation, introducing the accelerated procedure of trials, increasing the rights of lawyers and bringing an examination for lawyers.

The package will also include the usage of Audio and Visual Information System (SEGBİS) for administrative trial procedures. It will also pave the way for some citizens acquitted of charges to receive their passports. Their passports had been confiscated following the coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

Regulations to grant amnesty or remission to convicts did not take place in the first package of the judicial reform. Some amendments concerning probation are anticipated to be included in the second package.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli on Sept. 12 said that his party’s 49 deputies will present their preparations regarding a draft bill granting amnesty to convicts when the Judicial Reform Strategy Document sessions in parliament kick off.