Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

ISTANBUL

A joint Turkish-U.S. operation center to establish and manage a safe zone in northeast Syria is fully operational, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Aug. 24.

The first joint helicopter flight was due to take place on Aug. 24, Akar added.

Turkey to use right of self defense to full extent in case of attack on Turkish observatory posts, presence in Idlib, Akar also added.