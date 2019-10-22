Japan’s monarch enthroned in ancient-style ceremony

  • October 22 2019 10:03:13

Japan’s monarch enthroned in ancient-style ceremony

TOKYO-Anadolu Agency
Japan’s monarch enthroned in ancient-style ceremony

Japan’s new monarch was officially enthroned on Oct. 22 in an ancient-style ceremony.

Clad in nineth-century designed dark-orange robe, Emperor Naruhito, 59, stood inside the 6.5-meter-high canopied Takamikura imperial throne during the ceremony which was witnessed by nearly 2000 guests, including those from 190 countries, Kyodo News reported.

Naruhito took over the throne from his father on May 1.

"I pledge hereby that I shall act according to the Constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan," the 59-year-old emperor said.

His wife, Empress Masako, stood beside him in an identical throne.

“I always wish for the happiness of people and the peace of the world, turning my thoughts to people and standing by them,” Naruhito added.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led felicitations from the government side inside the Matsu-no-Ma stateroom at the Japanese Imperial Palace where the ceremony was held.

"We will make our utmost efforts to create a peaceful, bright future full of hope for Japan," said Abe, who was wearing a tailcoat and led the guests cheering for the longevity of the emperor.

Naruhito’s father and predecessor, Emperor Akihito, 85, had officially announced his abdication in April to end his 30-year reign.

Akihito is the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in 202 years in Japan’s imperial history.

He had ascended to the throne at the age of 55 when his father Emperor Hirohito died on Jan. 7, 1989.

To mark the ceremony, Japanese government pardoned more than half a million petty criminals.

The run-up to enthronement ceremony witnessed massive tornado hitting major parts of Japan killing dozens of people and destroying property worth millions of dollars.

Reports coming from Tokyo said that early morning rains forced the Imperial Palace to move the ceremony inside the palace.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

    Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

  2. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

  3. Turkey's safe zone in Syria does not look like a temporary 'fix'

    Turkey's safe zone in Syria does not look like a temporary 'fix'

  4. World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

    World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

  5. Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

    Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson
Recommended
Clashes erupt in Bolivia as Morales accused of election fraud

Clashes erupt in Bolivia as Morales accused of election fraud
Johnson faces perilous Brexit ratification after deal vote blocked: UK

Johnson faces perilous Brexit ratification after deal vote blocked: UK
Canadas Trudeau to remain in power but with minority government

Canada's Trudeau to remain in power but with minority government
Trump says plenty of Turks died due to border conflicts

Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts
Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms
Lebanon set to cut ministers pay as protests engulf country

Lebanon set to cut ministers' pay as protests engulf country
WORLD Clashes erupt in Bolivia as Morales accused of election fraud

Clashes erupt in Bolivia as Morales accused of election fraud

Crowds burned offices of the electoral body in two cities in Bolivia as move to halt release of vote count results sparks anger
ECONOMY Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

Turkey earned over 1.4 billion liras (some $255 million) in tolls in January-September, the Turkish Highways Directorate (KGM) announces
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter Muhammet Furkan Özbek won a gold medal in the 2019 European Junior & Under 23 Championships in Romania's capital, Bucharest, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation announced on Oct. 21.