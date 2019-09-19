İzmir hosting Picasso exhibition

İZMİR

As part of the “Picasso-Méditerranee” project, İzmir’s Arkas Art Center is hosting works by one of the most important artists of the 20th century, Pablo Picasso.

The exhibition, titled “Picasso: The Art of Spectacle,” includes 83 works from the Paris Picasso Museum, Fondation Julio Gonzalez, Opera Garnier and the Kontaxopoulos-Prokopchuk Collection in Brussels, as well as photographs documenting the close ties Picasso maintained with other artists, writers and musicians.

The “Picasso-Mediterranee” project, initiated by the Picasso-Paris National Museum, promotes a multifaceted and multidisciplinary dynamic cultural cycle in 2017-2019, and eyes to strengthen ties across all shores. The exhibition gives an overview of the life and work of Picasso in the Mediterranean by showing the richness of links uniting Picasso with this geographical area.

The exhibition allows viewers to contemplate the Mediterranean of the Spanish artist in a poetic and immersive way, from the landscapes he painted of the ports in Malaga and Barcelona to the works of his later years, via Antibes and Vallauris in the sun-drenched Midi.

“Picasso-Mediterranee” was organized by more than 70 organizations in 10 Mediterranean countries and has hosted at least three million visitors since 2017.

Curated by Jean Luc Maeso and directed by Müjde Unustası, “Picasso: The Art of Spectacle” opened on Sept. 18 and will continue through Jan. 5, 2020.