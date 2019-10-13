Istanbul’s Galata, Beyazıt towers to turn pink for breast cancer

  • October 13 2019 14:40:00

Istanbul’s Galata, Beyazıt towers to turn pink for breast cancer

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s Galata, Beyazıt towers to turn pink for breast cancer

 

Istanbul’s Galata and Beyazıt towers will be lit up pink during the week of Oct. 14 – 20 as part of events marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will be organized by the Istanbul metropolitan municipality and the Breast Health Society (“Meme Sağlığı Derneği” – MEMEDER).

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a worldwide annual campaign taking place in October, involving thousands of organizations, to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, education and research.

Galata Tower,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

    Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

  2. US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

    US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

  3. Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

    Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

  4. Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

    Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

  5. Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

    Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy
Recommended
Kangal dogs compete in beauty pageant in Sivas

Kangal dogs compete in beauty pageant in Sivas
Library to be opened at Istanbul Airport

Library to be opened at Istanbul Airport
Abusive father detained after violence video goes viral

Abusive father detained after violence video goes viral
70,000 baby turtles make their way to sea

70,000 baby turtles make their way to sea
License should be acquired for pit bull ownership: Commission

License should be acquired for pit bull ownership: Commission
Over 5,000 facilities fined for violating environment rules

Over 5,000 facilities fined for violating environment rules
WORLD Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 12 he hoped the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, would “back up” fighting the Turkish military in northeastern Syria.
ECONOMY Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has a secure investment environment like other European countries, said the president of the European Economic Senate.
SPORTS Turkey seeks another victory in France

Turkey seeks another victory in France

The top two teams in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualification stage clash on Oct. 14 in Paris with the winner to get a major advantage for a ticket to next summer’s finals.