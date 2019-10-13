Istanbul’s Galata, Beyazıt towers to turn pink for breast cancer

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Galata and Beyazıt towers will be lit up pink during the week of Oct. 14 – 20 as part of events marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will be organized by the Istanbul metropolitan municipality and the Breast Health Society (“Meme Sağlığı Derneği” – MEMEDER).

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a worldwide annual campaign taking place in October, involving thousands of organizations, to highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness, education and research.