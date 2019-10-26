Istanbul to host technology expo next week

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's leading technology event, the Smart Future World Expo 2019, will start in Istanbul next week.

The event will be attended by top officials, experts, and representatives from the business and technology world on Oct. 30-31 in the Istanbul Congress Center.

Organized under the theme of "Digital SME Movement", the fourth edition of the event will focus on future technologies and their effects on cities and industries.

Turkey’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez are expected to deliver speeches at the expo.

Speakers will discuss several topics, including big data, digital transformation, energy, research and development, artificial intelligence, blockchain, internet of things and smart cities in around 25 sessions.

The event will be organized under the main sponsorships of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce and Electrical Electronics and Services Exporters’ Association.

It also supported by the Swedish Consulate General, Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.