Istanbul to host major int'l events next week

  • November 23 2019 11:42:16

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Istanbul will host several major economic events next week with international participance from all around the world.

The events, including the World Halal Summit (WHS) and an official meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will be attended by top officials from a multitude of countries.

On Nov. 25, the four-day 35th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the OIC will begin.

The meeting will focus on global economic issues, intra-OIC trade, improving the private sector, tourism and food security as well as preventing poverty.

COMCEC, established in 1981 under Turkey's chairmanship, has been working to improve economic cooperation between the 57 member countries of the OIC.

On Nov. 27, the three-day 10th Bosphorus Summit will be launched under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with the theme of "Towards a New World Order".

Top Turkish and foreign officials are expected to attend the summit, including Ersin Tatar, the prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan; Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak; Qatari Trade and Industry Minister Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari as well as various former presidents and ministers.

The summit will address trending topics including trade issues, the changing world, digital transformation and defense industry.

On Nıv. 27, the Istanbul-based Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) will hold its Visionary'19 Summit, under the theme of "Digital Future".

As part of Visionary'19, experts and officials will give speeches, including Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and Hyperloop co-founder Dirk Ahlborn.

Participants will discuss technological issues such as the digital economy, digital trade and future of cities and natural sources.

On Nov. 28, the World Halal Summit and the OIC's seventh Halal Expo will kick off in the Eurasia Exhibition Center.

The summit will focus on halal standards, certification, Islamic economy, halal tourism and challenges in these areas with international participation.

Some 40,000 visitors are expected to come to the expo, which will exhibit 316 domestic and foreign companies from 35 countries.

