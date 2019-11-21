Istanbul summit to discuss digital technology

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

How will digital technology change the future of businesses? The Visionary'19 Summit in Istanbul will discuss this on Nov. 27.

Turkey’s Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) is organizing the event under the theme Digital Future.

Addressing a news conference, event head Muhammet Ali Özeken said: "We plan to raise social, economic and political awareness through the summit."

The event being held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency will bring together a number of national and international businesspeople.

"We received online applications of 7,250 people so far for the summit, and we expect it to rise," he said.

Noting that participation has risen over the years, he said: "In the first edition of the summit we hosted nearly 3,000 people while the second edition attracted more than 4,000."

He added that the forum will also run a business to business program titled Visionary Exchange.

Turkey's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Presidential Digital Transformation Office head Ali Taha Koç and Investment Office president Arda Ermut will inform participants about the state's digital transformation and investment objectives and activities.

George Friedman, the founder of online publication Geopolitical Futures, and Dirk Ahlborn, the co-founder of Hyperloop, will deliver speeches at the event.

A number of panel discussions will be held, including on: Digital Ecosystem of Commerce, Digital Economy and Future of Money, Future of Cities and National Resources, National Technology Initiative and Digital Turkey, and Our Values in Digital Future.