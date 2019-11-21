Istanbul summit to discuss digital technology

  • November 21 2019 10:06:33

Istanbul summit to discuss digital technology

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Istanbul summit to discuss digital technology

How will digital technology change the future of businesses? The Visionary'19 Summit in Istanbul will discuss this on Nov. 27. 

Turkey’s Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) is organizing the event under the theme Digital Future.

Addressing a news conference, event head Muhammet Ali Özeken said: "We plan to raise social, economic and political awareness through the summit."

The event being held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency will bring together a number of national and international businesspeople.

"We received online applications of 7,250 people so far for the summit, and we expect it to rise," he said.

Noting that participation has risen over the years, he said: "In the first edition of the summit we hosted nearly 3,000 people while the second edition attracted more than 4,000."

He added that the forum will also run a business to business program titled Visionary Exchange.

Turkey's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Presidential Digital Transformation Office head Ali Taha Koç and Investment Office president Arda Ermut will inform participants about the state's digital transformation and investment objectives and activities.

George Friedman, the founder of online publication Geopolitical Futures, and Dirk Ahlborn, the co-founder of Hyperloop, will deliver speeches at the event.

A number of panel discussions will be held, including on: Digital Ecosystem of Commerce, Digital Economy and Future of Money, Future of Cities and National Resources, National Technology Initiative and Digital Turkey, and Our Values in Digital Future.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

    Erdoğan calls for more investment in Turkey

  2. Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

    Moscow vows to complete Russian-Turkish deal on Syria

  3. Ancient city lies underground in Demre

    Ancient city lies underground in Demre

  4. University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

    University student strangled and stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend

  5. ‘Cypriotnization’

    ‘Cypriotnization’
Recommended
Central government gross debt stock at $219B

Central government gross debt stock at $219B
Turkey, Bangladesh should form new cooperation fields: Minister

Turkey, Bangladesh should form new cooperation fields: Minister
Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards

Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards
Banks top corporate taxpayers list

Banks top corporate taxpayers list
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conference to be held in Istanbul

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation conference to be held in Istanbul
Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line
WORLD Donald Tusk elected head of European Peoples Party

Donald Tusk elected head of European People's Party

European Council President Donald Tusk was elected the new leader of the European People's Party (EPP) late on Nov. 21.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $219B

Central government gross debt stock at $219B

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock stood at nearly 1.26 trillion Turkish liras ($219 billion) as of October this year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Nov. 20.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko torn apart in Barcelona

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko torn apart in Barcelona

Barcelona Lassa beat Istanbul's Fenerbahçe which has 2-7 win/loss record this season