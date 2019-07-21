Istanbul Strait closed for swimming competition

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Istanbul Strait was closed to shipping traffic both ways on July 21 due to an intercontinental swimming competition, according to Istanbul Port Authority.

The 31st Samsung Bosphorus Crosscontinental Swimming Race will take place between 08:00 am - 13:00 pm local time in Kurucesme Cemil Topuzlu Park.

A total of 2400 people, including 1200 swimmers from foreign countries and 1,200 from Turkey, will participate in the competition, according to the Turkish Olympic Committee.

The participants are aged from 14 to 89 years old.

WORLD Greek PM urges brave steps to boost ties with Turkey

Greek PM urges 'brave steps' to boost ties with Turkey

Newly elected Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on July 20 offered to take “brave steps” to boost bilateral relations with Turkey.
ECONOMY Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank is well set to become one of the few banks in Ethiopia trailblazing Interest Free Banking, or Islamic banking.
SPORTS Turkish athlete comes 2nd in 400-meter hurdles

Turkish athlete comes 2nd in 400-meter hurdles

Turkish athlete Yasmani Copello Escobar on July 20 came second in the men's 400-meter hurdles of the Diamond League in London.