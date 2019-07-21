Istanbul Strait closed for swimming competition

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Istanbul Strait was closed to shipping traffic both ways on July 21 due to an intercontinental swimming competition, according to Istanbul Port Authority.

The 31st Samsung Bosphorus Crosscontinental Swimming Race will take place between 08:00 am - 13:00 pm local time in Kurucesme Cemil Topuzlu Park.

A total of 2400 people, including 1200 swimmers from foreign countries and 1,200 from Turkey, will participate in the competition, according to the Turkish Olympic Committee.

The participants are aged from 14 to 89 years old.