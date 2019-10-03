Istanbul police busts international drug network

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces seized a major haul of drugs and arms while conducting operations at eight different locations in Istanbul between Sept. 15 and 30.

The seized material included 1,800 kilograms of skunk — a genetically modified marijuana — 60 kg of heroin, eight kg of resin cannabis, three guns, and 300 bullets.

Acting on an intelligence tipoff, anti-narcotic police teams conducted raids and busted an international network.

During six operations conducted in eight districts, 14 suspects, including two foreigners, were detained.

They were later arrested by a court order.

Turkey has been a bridge country in many ways. But one challenge is the illegal drug trade in the country. It is a complex and multidimensional issue that poses public safety, national security and public health threats and risks.