‘Istanbul Photo Awards’ exhibit opens in Ankara

  • September 20 2019 11:48:00

ANKARA
State-run Anadolu Agency presents an exhibition in the central train station in the capital Ankara where award-winning news photographs of the international Istanbul Photo Awards 2019 are exhibited.

The exhibition provides by-passers with an opportunity to take a glance at the most successful images of the international photography contest, which has been held annually since 2015 with the participation of a total of some 100,000 entries.

“As the Culture and Tourism Ministry, we welcome such efforts and works and see [exhibitions] as a significant part of our cultural life,” said Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Serdar Çam.

The photographs, which depict various events and incidents such as migration, natural disasters, and people’s struggles across the world, were meaningful and the exhibition selection was a total success, he added.

The winner of this year’s the Photo of the Year award was a photograph taken by Agence France-Presse’s Ahmad Gharabli, where he depicted a Palestinian woman retaliating an Israeli soldier’s act to take her photo during protests against the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

