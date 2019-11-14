Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

ISTANBUL

Istanbul was ranked 88th among the 100 world cities in terms of providing safety, infrastructure and fair prices to drivers.

The 2019 Driving Cities Index, prepared by Mister Auto website based in the United Kingdom, comprised of global cities ranked according to 15 factors, resulting in an all-inclusive benchmark that illustrated exactly where each location succeeded, and where improvement is needed.

Regarding traffic congestion, Istanbul was shown as even worse at 93rd rank. Turkey’s metropolis also got the 7th worse “road rage score”, ranking between Mumbai and St. Petersburg.

Calgary (Canada), Dubai (UAE), Ottawa (Canada), Bern (Switzerland) and El Paso (U.S.) topped the list as best cities for drivers. Karachi (Pakistan), Lagos (Nigeria), Kolkata (India), Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) and Mumbai (India) were at the bottom of the list.