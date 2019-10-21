Istanbul municipality challenges landmark tender

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Municipality has challenged the result of a concession tender that was held for idle warehouses at the city’s landmark Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci train stations.

The railways authority TCDD had invited bids to lease the currently unused warehouses with a total 29,000 square meters at the train stations.

Four companies had initially placed their bids, including a consortium made up of four companies operated by the Istanbul Municipality.

At the end, only two companies, Hezarfen Danışmalık Limited Şirketi and the municipality’s consortium, made it to the final stage.

The tender commission, however, disqualified the Istanbul Municipality from the tender, citing certain irregularities in the municipality’s application and announced Hazerfen Danışmanlık as the winner.

Lawyers of Istanbul Municipality on Oct. 21 applied to an Istanbul court demanding the cancellation of the tender.