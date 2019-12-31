Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

  • December 31 2019 15:19:13

Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has put forward his objection to the environmental impact report for the Kanal Istanbul project, a planned artificial waterway planned to connect the Black Sea and Marmara Sea northwest of Istanbul.

“I came here to object to the Environmental Impact Assessment [ÇED] report of Kanal Istanbul in order to protect the rights of 16 million patriotic citizens, who are the beautiful people of this beautiful city, and the rights of 82 million patriotic fellow citizens,” he told reporters in front of the building of the provincial directorate of environment and urbanization in the district of Beşiktaş on Dec. 30.

“An environmental plan is a text of compromise. It is a social contract. It cannot be prepared behind closed doors,” he added, criticizing the Environment and Urbanization Ministry for not listening to nongovernmental organizations and academics.

“They say that there are 50 similar canals around the world. There may be 100 or 200 of them, but there is only one Istanbul. This geography uniting two continents [of Europe and Asia] is unique,” said İmamoğlu, also claiming that Kanal Istanbul would draw an extra population of more than 1 million to the already overcrowded metropolis.

The process for preparing the ÇED report on the canal project was very transparent, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said recently.

“The environmental impact assessment report for Kanal Istanbul and its process have been one of the most well-attended, transparent processes,” Kurum told a press conference in the capital Ankara on Dec. 26.

With the project, the government is aiming to open the artificial seaway between the Black Sea and the Marmara Sea in order to what they say would mitigate the oil tanker traffic through the Bosphorus as well as constructing “new earthquake-resistant residential areas” along the channel.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

    Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

  2. Two cities to be built on Kanal Istanbul’s banks, Erdoğan says

    Two cities to be built on Kanal Istanbul’s banks, Erdoğan says

  3. Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

    Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey to welcome 2020 amid tight security

    Turkey to welcome 2020 amid tight security

  5. Kanal İstanbul will not replace passage from straits

    Kanal İstanbul will not replace passage from straits
Recommended
Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

More than 200 kg of marijuana seized in eastern Turkey

More than 200 kg of marijuana seized in eastern Turkey
Cyprus’ communities should choose to win together, instead of losing together: Turkish Cypriot leader

Cyprus’ communities should choose to win together, instead of losing together: Turkish Cypriot leader
Princes’ Islands horses kept in inadequate quarantine conditions: Activists

Princes’ Islands horses kept in inadequate quarantine conditions: Activists
Turkish Parliament to vote Libya motion on Jan 2

Turkish Parliament to vote Libya motion on Jan 2
Tender will be held to convert iconic inn into five-star hotel

Tender will be held to convert iconic inn into five-star hotel
WORLD Sydney kicks off New Years Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Sydney kicks off New Year's Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Large crowds thronged Sydney to watch fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies blood-red.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Turkish Airlines and U.S. aircraft maker Boeing have agreed on compensation for losses from grounded and undelivered aircraft, Turkey's flag carrier announced in a statement on Dec. 31.
SPORTS Sivasspor taking firm steps to be Turkish champions

Sivasspor taking firm steps to be Turkish champions

Turkey's top-tier football division 'Süper Lig' underdogs Demir Grup Sivasspor are targeting their first-ever major title.