Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  • October 29 2019 14:54:43

Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

Dinçer Gökçe – ISTANBUL
Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has decided to close the seafront on the mouth of the Golden Horn to fish sandwich-selling boats.

In a notice sent to owners of three boats anchored along the shore between Galata Bridge and a private ferry port, the municipality said that their contracts of lease will expire on Nov. 1 and will not be renewed.

Some 150 people have been employed in the three boats selling fish sandwiches, called “balık-ekmek” in Turkish, since 2007. The owners of the boats have been paying 900,000 Turkish Liras ($157,000) annually in total since then.

“Balık-ekmek is part of the culture of this quarter. We want this fact to be considered when giving a decision,” said Arif Hikmet İlke, head of the touristic fish sandwich cooperative.

“Yes, there has been some unwanted incidents, but as the boat owners, we have been trying to give the best service to customers,” he added, making a reference to some fistfights and complaints against the staff members’ attitude.

The metropolitan municipality said that no contracts will be made to replace the present boats, and the municipality will take a new approach to the old city of Istanbul, which includes landmarks such as Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque and Topkapı Palace.

“An integrated project is being developed regarding the historical peninsula. Eminönü district will be a part of it. There have been some ill-suited views there,” municipality officials told daily Hürriyet, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Bosphorus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s most expensive mansion on sale for 550 million liras

    Turkey’s most expensive mansion on sale for 550 million liras

  2. Turkey marked Republic Day with joy, ‘soul of resistance’

    Turkey marked Republic Day with joy, ‘soul of resistance’

  3. How the Turkish Republic was established

    How the Turkish Republic was established

  4. Trump releases photo of dog that chased Baghdadi

    Trump releases photo of dog that chased Baghdadi

  5. Cyberattack targets Türk Telekom, Garanti bank

    Cyberattack targets Türk Telekom, Garanti bank
Recommended
Two pilots killed after trainee aircraft crashes in Turkish Cyprus

Two pilots killed after trainee aircraft crashes in Turkish Cyprus
Sea turtle returns home after recovery

Sea turtle returns home after recovery
Christmas comes early for women in Turkey’s western Burdur province

Christmas comes early for women in Turkey’s western Burdur province
Turkey’s most expensive mansion on sale for 550 million liras

Turkey’s most expensive mansion on sale for 550 million liras
Kemerburgaz City Forest opens in Istanbul

Kemerburgaz City Forest opens in Istanbul
Heybeliada locals want historic building to become library again

Heybeliada locals want historic building to become library again
WORLD Trump says Baghdadis number one replacement dead

Trump says Baghdadi's 'number one replacement' dead

The man most likely to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to helm the ISIL terrorist group has been killed by U.S. forces, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Oct. 29.
ECONOMY Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

Foreign nationals have purchased a total of 6,257 homes in Antalya, one of Turkey’s top holiday destinations, in the first nine months of the year, marking a sharp 19 percent increase on an annual basis.
SPORTS Trabzonspor draw with Başakşehir 2-2 in thrilling match

Trabzonspor draw with Başakşehir 2-2 in thrilling match

Trabzonspor manage to earn 1 point with stoppage-time goal in dramatic 2-2 draw at Fatih Terim Başakşehir Stadium.