Istanbul court approves indictment of televangelist

  • July 20 2019 11:57:25

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Istanbul’s High Criminal Court No: 30 has approved the indictment against the controversial Turkish televangelist Adnan Oktar and his collaborators, judicial sources said on July 19.

The charge sheet filed by the terrorism and organized crimes bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office was evaluated by the court.

The court decided to hold first hearing on September 17 in Turkey's Silivri Prison. It has ordered all defendants to attend the first hearing.

The charge sheet has listed a total of 226 suspects. Out of them 171 are under arrest.

Within the scope of the investigation, the indictment has recorded the statement of 125 victims and complainants, while 25 suspects have made the plea for repentance.

The charge sheet has pleaded for the punishment of Oktar’s crime syndicate, under various provisions of the penal code, ranging from committing various crimes such as engaging in military espionage, organizing a criminal gang, sexual abuse, blackmailing, persecution, bribery, attempt to murder, having membership of an armed organization and forgery.

Oktar, who owns a TV channel, was arrested in 2018 along with 200 collaborators, following allegations of sexual abuse and kidnapping of minors.

