Istanbul concert to commemorate Turkish composer Saygun

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish composer and musicologist Ahmet Adnan Saygun will be commemorated at a concert in Istanbul.

The celebrated artist was the composer of the first Turkish opera.

The concert at Philharmonia İstanbul on Oct. 26 will be led by conductor Hakan Şensoy.

Saygun's student pianist Gülsin Onay will perform as a soloist.

Saygun, known as the first state artist and music educator, died on Jan. 6, 1991 in Istanbul.