Istanbul accounts for 31 pct of Turkey's GDP

  • December 20 2019 16:47:18

ISTANBUL
Istanbul reached the highest gross domestic production among 81 provinces in the country with more than 1.15 trillion Turkish Liras (roughly $195 billion), still lagging behind neighboring Kocaeli in terms of GDP per capita, last year, according to official data.

Istanbul accounted for producing some 31 percent of Turkey’s GDP Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Dec. 20.

Istanbul was followed by capital Ankara with 329.8 billion liras ($55.7 billion) and 8.9 percent share in overall Turkey.

The Aegean province of İzmir’s GDP reached 233.5 billion liras ($44.5 billion) and 6.3 percent share.

In the estimation of GDP by provinces, the last three provinces were Tunceli, Ardahan and Bayburt with 3.3 billion ($555 million), 2.6 billion ($441 million) and 2.25 billion ($380 million), respectively.

Kocaeli reached the highest GDP per capita with 79,254 liras in 2018.

It was followed by İstanbul with 76,769 liras ($13,000) and Ankara with 60,249 liras ($10,180).

In the estimation of GDP per capita, the last three provinces were Şanlıurfa, Van and Ağrı with 16,194 liras ($2,750), 16,068 liras ($2,710) and 15,121 liras ($2,560), respectively.

