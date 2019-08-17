Israel carries out airstrikes in Gaza after rocket fire

GAZA CITY
Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early on Aug. 17 after a rocket fire from the Palestinian territory, according to the military.

In a statement, the army said the attacks targeted two structures belonging to Palestinian group Hamas, which rules the blockaded enclave.

"The attack was carried out in response to the rocket that was launched from Gaza earlier tonight," the army said.

There were no reports of injuries from the attacks.

On Friday, hundreds of Palestinians staged protests near Gaza-Israel security fence as part of weekly demonstrations against Israel's 12-year blockade on the seaside territory.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, more than 270 protesters have been martyred- and thousands more wounded- by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.


