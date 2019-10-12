Iraqi prime minister orders probe into deadly protests

BAGHDAD-Anadolu Agency
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has ordered the formation of an investigation panel into deadly protests that left dozens dead and injured thousands this month. 

In a statement on Oct. 12, Abdul-Mahdi said the committee will seek to bring those responsible for the death of protesters to justice.

Protests rocked the capital of Baghdad and southern provinces this month against deteriorating living conditions and perceived government corruption.

At least 165 people were killed and thousands injured since the protests began on Oct. 1, according to the Iraqi Health Ministry.

On Oct. 11, prominent Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani blamed the Iraqi government and security forces for the bloodshed and called on the authorities to launch an investigation to determine who gave the orders to shoot the protesters.

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water, and unemployment is around 10%.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has ordered the formation of an investigation panel into deadly protests that left dozens dead and injured thousands this month. 
