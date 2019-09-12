Iraqi premier, Turkish ambassador meet in Baghdad

BAGHDAD- Anadolu Agency

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd Al-Mahdi on Sept. 11 met Turkey's Ambassador to Baghdad Fatih Yıldiz to discuss bilateral relations, according to an Iraqi official statement.

Abd Al-Mahdi expressed Iraq's eagerness to develop relations with neighboring Turkey in all fields to serve mutual interests and stability in the region.

They also discussed cooperation in economy, water and reconstruction sectors as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's upcoming visit to Iraq.