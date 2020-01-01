Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

  • January 01 2020 15:37:00

Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

BAGHDAD - Reuters
Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against U.S. air strikes in Iraq told their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Jan. 1.

The crowd did not actually begin withdrawing, according to a Reuters witness.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) umbrella group made the call in response to the Iraqi government’s call for the protesters to disperse, it said in a statement.

Outraged Iraqi protesters storm US Embassy in Baghdad
Outraged Iraqi protesters storm US Embassy in Baghdad

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

    Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

  2. Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

    Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

  3. New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

    New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

  4. Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

    Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

  5. Istanbul welcomes New Year amid fireworks display

    Istanbul welcomes New Year amid fireworks display
Recommended
Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Greek Cyprus

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Greek Cyprus
US sending more troops to Iraq to protect embassy

US sending more troops to Iraq to protect embassy
Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from womans grasp

Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp
New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang
Sydney kicks off New Years Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Sydney kicks off New Year's Eve celebrations with fireworks display
Tripoli repulses attack by Haftar forces in Libya

Tripoli repulses attack by Haftar forces in Libya
WORLD Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against U.S. airstrikes in Iraq told their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Jan. 1.
ECONOMY Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Turkey’s Treasury will redeem a total of 80 billion Turkish Liras (around $13.4 billion) of domestic debt in January, February and March.

SPORTS Harden returns to lead Rockets over Nuggets: 130-104

Harden returns to lead Rockets over Nuggets: 130-104

James Harden scored 35 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 28 as the Houston Rockets cooled off the Denver Nuggets with a 130-104 win.