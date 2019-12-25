Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

  • December 25 2019 10:07:00

Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

BAGHDAD - Reuters
Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

Iraq’s parliament approved on Dec. 24 a new electoral law, a key demand of protesters to make elections fairer, but political deadlock is still holding up the selection of an interim prime minister, threatening renewed unrest.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since Oct. 1 and protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as profoundly corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

“In the name of Iraq, and in the name of the Iraqi people, in the name of the martyrs, in the name of all those who sacrificed, in the name of the displaced, the law has been approved,” Council of Representatives Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi said after the vote.

The new election law passed by parliament will allow voters to elect individual lawmakers instead of choosing from party lists, and have each member of parliament represent a specific electoral district instead of groups of legislators representing entire provinces.

“This decision is the decision of the people; the people who were patient here in Tahrir Square. They made their decision known, which is for elections to be individual 100 percent,” said protester Dawood Salman, 58, speaking from the central Baghdad square that has become the uprising’s epicenter.

Protesters have demanded not just a new electoral law, but also the removal of the entire ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers — above all Iran — as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education, and an independent premier with no party affiliation.

“Hopefully this is a sign of things to come, this is the first step towards meeting our demands. We now want the actualization of the other demands: to have a president, prime minister, and speaker who all do not belong to any party,” said protester Hashim Mohammed.

Since Saddam Hussein was toppled in a 2003 U.S.-led invasion, power has been shared along ethno-sectarian lines among parties from Iraq’s largest three communities.

The most powerful post, that of prime minister is held by a Shi’ite Arab, the speaker of parliament by a Sunni Arab and the presidency by a Kurd.

“We call on all politicians who came after 2003 to leave government and hand over power. All politicians with loyalties to Iran or to Gulf countries need to go. We need a true Iraqi, someone honest and honourable,” said Mohammed. “They dragged Iraq into rock bottom, those traitors who came after 2003.”

Infighting between political parties who are clinging on to power has fuelled the crisis and threatens to cause more unrest as protesters lose patience with a deadlock in parliament that is holding up the selection of an interim prime minister.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned last month under pressure from the street demonstrations, but has remained in office in a caretaker capacity. The constitutional deadline to name a replacement expired on Thursday.

Two blocs of political parties, one backed by Iran and the other populist and anti-Iranian, are closely involved in backroom deals to agree on a candidate.

Any agreement on thorny political issues looks unlikely. The protests have shaken the country out of two years of relative calm following the defeat of Islamic State insurgents.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

    Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

  2. Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

    Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

  3. Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report

    Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report

  4. Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

    Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

  5. Any plan excluding Turkey in Med Sea impossible: Gov't

    Any plan excluding Turkey in Med Sea impossible: Gov't
Recommended
Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons
Tech addiction poses mental, physical threats: Expert

Tech addiction poses mental, physical threats: Expert

Mountains: Crucial ecosystems for wildlife, humanity

Mountains: Crucial ecosystems for wildlife, humanity

Evo Morales promises to return to Bolivia within a year

Evo Morales promises to return to Bolivia within a year
US ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift, Trump says

US ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift, Trump says
Syrian regime, allies capture 35 residential areas in Idlib

Syrian regime, allies capture 35 residential areas in Idlib
WORLD Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

Putin says Russia is leading world in hypersonic weapons

President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 24 that Russia has got a strong edge in designing new weapons and that it has become the only country in the world to deploy hypersonic weapons.
ECONOMY Former Uber CEO Kalanick severs ties with ride-hailing giant

Former Uber CEO Kalanick severs ties with ride-hailing giant

Travis Kalanick, who built Uber into a ride-hailing giant, only to be ousted as CEO over the company’s sexist “bro” culture, is cashing out.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.