Iran's vice president urges China, friendly countries to buy oil

  • July 30 2019 10:32:56

DUBAI-Reuters
Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri called on China and other countries friendly with Iran on July 30 to buy more Iranian oil, the oil ministry news website SHANA reported, as Chinese imports plunged after U.S. sanctions took effect.

"Even though we are aware that friendly countries such as China are facing some restrictions, we expect them to be more active in buying Iranian oil," SHANA quoted Jahangiri as telling visiting senior Chinese diplomat Song Tao.

China's crude oil imports from Iran sank almost 60% in June from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed on July 27, following the end of a waiver on U.S. sanctions at the start of May.

