Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

  • August 26 2019 11:28:09

Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

ISTANBUL- Reuters
Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

An Iranian tanker at the center of a confrontation between Washington and Tehran is no longer recorded as heading for Turkey, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed on Aug. 26, having switched to a Turkish destination at the weekend.

The vessel, fully laden with oil, had previously been heading to the port of Kalamata in southern Greece but Greece had said it would not offer any facilities to the tanker.

Shipping data on Aug. 24 had then indicated the vessel was to dock at the southern Turkish port of Mersin on Aug. 31.

On Aug. 26, Refinitiv Eikon data did not specify any destination for the Adrian Darya. Its location is currently south of mainland Greece, west of the island of Crete.

The Adrian Darya, formerly called Grace 1, was released in mid-August from detention off Gibraltar after a five-week standoff over whether it was carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

The United States, which says the tanker is controlled by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, deemed a terrorist group by Washington, has told countries in the region not to assist it. 

Iran, tanker, Turkey, Greece

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  2. Erdoğan and AKP dissidents likely to engage in a stormy row

    Erdoğan and AKP dissidents likely to engage in a stormy row

  3. Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

    Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

  4. Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

    Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

  5. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
Recommended
Warplanes dump water on Amazon

Warplanes dump water on Amazon
Johnson acknowledges touch and go prospects for Brexit deal

Johnson acknowledges touch and go prospects for Brexit deal
Irans Zarif leaves G7 talks, unclear if progress made to ease tensions

Iran's Zarif leaves G7 talks, unclear if progress made to ease tensions
Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage
Hong Kong police threaten use of water cannon in latest clashes

Hong Kong police threaten use of water cannon in latest clashes
N Korea tests new ‘super-large’ multiple rocket launcher

N Korea tests new ‘super-large’ multiple rocket launcher
WORLD Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

An Iranian tanker at the center of a confrontation between Washington and Tehran is no longer recorded as heading for Turkey, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed on Aug. 26, having switched to a Turkish destination at the weekend.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity use improves in August

Turkey's manufacturing capacity use improves in August

The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate increased slightly on a monthly basis in August, according to a Central Bank survey released on Aug. 26.
SPORTS Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Reigning champs Galatasaray drew Konyaspor 1-1 in the second match day of the Turkish football league on Aug. 25.