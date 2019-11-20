Iran may buy advanced weapons in 2020, Pentagon says

  • November 20 2019 09:53:54

Iran may buy advanced weapons in 2020, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Iran may buy advanced weapons in 2020, Pentagon says

Iran may purchase advanced weapon systems from foreign suppliers to modernize its armed forces as an arms embargo on Tehran will be lifted by October 2020, a report said on Nov. 19.

"Iran will be permitted to purchase conventional systems it is unable to produce domestically, such as advanced fighter aircraft and main battle tanks," said the Pentagon in a new report titled "Iran Military Power."

The report said Tehran is evaluating the purchase of military hardware from Russia and China, detailing potential acquisitions of Russian Su-30 fighters, Yak-130 trainer aircraft and T-90 main battle tanks when the embargo ends.

"Iran has also shown interest in acquiring S-400 air defense systems and Bastian coastal defense systems from Russia," the report added.

Passed in 2015, UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2231 endorses the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and extends ballistic missile and conventional arms restrictions on Tehran.

In October (2019), U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook warned that if the embargo is not renewed, that will begin a new arms race in the Middle East.

Iran started to cut its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in a retaliatory move following the U.S.'s unilateral decision to withdraw from the agreement between Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany and the European Union.

The U.S. has since embarked on a diplomatic and economic campaign to ramp up pressure on Iran to force it to renegotiate the agreement.

The deal allows Iran to reduce its commitments in case of other parties' breaches. Tehran says the EU must be more active in implementing its part of the obligations, saying it will return to full compliance with the deal once the EU has nullified the U.S. sanctions.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

    CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

  2. Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

    Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

  3. Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

    Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

  4. British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

    British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

  5. Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks

    Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks
Recommended
Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him
Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; 11 reported killed

Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria; 11 reported killed
More than 100 protestors killed in Iran during unrest: Amnesty International

More than 100 protestors killed in Iran during unrest: Amnesty International
Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years
British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets
Iran cracks down on ringleaders of fuel protests

Iran cracks down on 'ringleaders' of fuel protests
WORLD Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

A former employee of Britain's Hong Kong consulate said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of sleep and chained him as they pressed him for information about activists leading the pro-democracy protests, the BBC and Wall Street Journal reported.
ECONOMY Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey and Georgia have agreed to work on a simplified customs line which pave the way for ending delays in transportation.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Spain's Barcelona Lassa will host Turkish basketball powerhouse Fenerbahçe Beko on Nov. 20 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.