Iran defends its decision to block UN atomic inspector

  • November 09 2019 16:30:09

Iran defends its decision to block UN atomic inspector

TEHRAN-The Associated Press
Iran defends its decision to block UN atomic inspector

Iran defended on Nov. 9 its decision to block an U.N. inspector from a nuclear site last week.

A spokesman for Iran's atomic agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said that the Iranian government "legally speaking" had done nothing wrong in stopping the female inspector from touring its Natanz nuclear facility on Oct. 28.

Iran alleges the inspector tested positive for suspected traces of explosive nitrates. The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog has disputed the claim.

"The reason that this lady was denied entrance was that she was suspected of carrying some material," said Kamlavandi, referring to the allegations.

He added that Iran was exercising its "rights" under its agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency when it revoked "her entrance and accreditation."

It marked the first known instance of Iran blocking an inspector amid tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal over a year ago.

Kamalvandi said Iran hasn't imposed any restriction on inspections.

"We welcome the inspections," he said, while warning against using them for "sabotage and leaking information."

State TV carried Kamalvandi's remarks from the Fordo nuclear site where Iran on Nov. 7 injected uranium gas into centrifuges aimed at producing low-enriched uranium as fuel for nuclear power plants.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran was not supposed to enrich uranium at the site until 2030.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek official blasted for remarks on Turks, migrants

    Greek official blasted for remarks on Turks, migrants

  2. Turkey ranked 33rd among 190 countries

    Turkey ranked 33rd among 190 countries

  3. Syria op prevented establishment of terror state: Çavuşoğlu

    Syria op prevented establishment of terror state: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Turkey’s postponed social problems come to surface

    Turkey’s postponed social problems come to surface

  5. Russia, Turkey working to implement Sochi deal: Moscow

    Russia, Turkey working to implement Sochi deal: Moscow
Recommended
Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say

Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say
UN experts call Morsis death in Egypt arbitrary killing

UN experts call Morsi's death in Egypt 'arbitrary killing'

YPG/PKK continues to violate Ankaras deals: Ministry

YPG/PKK continues to violate Ankara's deals: Ministry
Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained, student mourned

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained, student mourned
Iraqi PM concedes mistakes made as protesters pushed back in Baghdad

Iraqi PM concedes 'mistakes made' as protesters pushed back in Baghdad
Russia, Turkey working to implement Sochi deal: Moscow

Russia, Turkey working to implement Sochi deal: Moscow
WORLD Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say

Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say

There was no hinting around, it was a straight-out trade, two key White House officials told impeachment investigators. If Ukraine’s new leader wanted an Oval Office welcome from Donald Trump — and he did — he would have to open a public probe into the president’s Democratic foe Joe Biden and his son.
ECONOMY Turkish construction sector sees 2-month recovery

Turkish construction sector sees 2-month recovery

For the first time in two years, Turkey saw increasing dynamism in its construction sector for two months in a row, a report from the Turkish Ready Mixed Concrete Association (THBB) revealed on Nov. 8.  
SPORTS Galatasaray suffer dry spell in Europe

Galatasaray suffer dry spell in Europe

Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray have been in trouble in their European campaign for at least a year, as their last UEFA Champions League win came way back in September 2018.