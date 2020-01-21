Iran closes down Turkish-language bookstore, publishing house

  • January 21 2020 15:21:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A publishing house and a bookstore for Turkish books were closed in Iran due to the alleged publication and sale of illegal books.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, the TakDerakht Publishing House in the capital Tehran was closed down indefinitely on charges of printing illegal books, while its owner, Ihsan Sukrhudayi was jailed three months ago.

Endiseyi Nev Bookstore was given a one-month shop-closing penalty and a fine of $3,000 on charges of selling illegal books.

The publishing house prints Turkish literature, history, research and science books in Arabic in Iran, while the bookstore is known to sell books related to Turks in Turkish.

While Iranian officials have yet to make a statement on the issue, citizens of Turkish origin in Iran have criticized the move as being part of more widespread pressure on them in the country.

 

