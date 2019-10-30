Iran closes border crossing with protest-hit Iraq

  • October 30 2019 15:15:46

Iran closes border crossing with protest-hit Iraq

TEHRAN-Anadolu Agency
Iran closes border crossing with protest-hit Iraq

Iran on Oct. 30 closed the country's western border crossing with Iraq amid mass protests rocking several Iraqi provinces against corruption and unemployment, according to an Iranian official.

The Mehran crossing was shut until further notice, Mohammad Nozari, the deputy governor of the western Ilam province, said in statements cited by the Tasnim news agency.

He said trucks will not be allowed to enter Iraq until the situation improves.

On Oct. 28, the Iranian Foreign Ministry urged Shia pilgrims to postpone visits to protest-hit Iraq until further notice.

More than 80 people have been killed and more than 3,600 others injured since a second wave of protests began in several Iraqi provinces on Friday, according to human rights groups.

The first wave of protests in early October left 149 protesters and eight security personnel dead.

On Oct. 3, Iran had closed the Khosravi and Chazabeh crossings with Iraq before reopening them three days later.

At least 14 people killed in Karbala as Iraqi forces open fire
At least 14 people killed in Karbala as Iraqi forces open fire

Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many people in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  2. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  3. Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

    Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  4. Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

    Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  5. Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

    Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge
Recommended
Lebanons Aoun asks govt to work in caretaker role

Lebanon's Aoun asks gov't to work in caretaker role
Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes

Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes
Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off in Geneva

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off in Geneva
Turkey to open consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey to open consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg refuses environmental award

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg refuses environmental award

Chileans reject presidents concessions, plan new protests

Chileans reject president's concessions, plan new protests
WORLD Lebanons Aoun asks govt to work in caretaker role

Lebanon's Aoun asks gov't to work in caretaker role

Lebanese President Michel Aoun asks Prime Minister Saad Hariri to continue as a caretaker premier, until a new government is formed.

ECONOMY Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Turkey’s oil imports increased by 12 percent from a year ago to climb to 4.2 million tons in August, a report by EPDK shows
SPORTS NBA: Davis historic double-double leads Lakers to win

NBA: Davis' historic double-double leads Lakers to win

Los Angeles Lakers defeats Memphis Grizzlies 120-91 on Oct. 29 to gain their third win of the season