Iran awards prize to two Turkish scientists

TEHRAN

Turkish academics Uğur Şahin (L) and Ümran Savaş İnan awarded by Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

Iran has awarded three Iranian and two Turkish scientists a top prize in a ceremony held on Nov. 11.

The 3rd Mustafa Science and Technology Award was granted to UCLA bioengineering professor Ali Khademhosseini, Royan Institute’s stem cells and developmental biology professor Hossein Baharvand and Tehran University’s electrical and computer engineering doctor Mohammad Abdolahad.

Turkish academics Ümran Savaş İnan, president of Koç University in Istanbul, and Uğur Şahin, a professor of immunology at University of Mainz, were also awarded by Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head Iran’s atomic energy organization, also attended the event.

Upon granting the awards, Sattari stressed that Iran’s achievements came from investing in its young people and not only from its oil revenue.

It was the third award ceremony for the biennial prize since 2015. Mustafa Science and Technology Award is granted to biologists and scholars of the Islamic world as one of the symbols of merit and scientific excellence in recognition of the outstanding scientists and pioneers of scientific and technological cooperation and development in the world.

It is granted to three majors in the three fields of communication technologies, biomedical science, nanoscience, and two non-specialized fields.