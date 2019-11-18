Invader puffer fish in Turkish seas to be exported, used in medicine: Minister

  • November 18 2019 14:13:20

ISTANBUL
Dangerous puffer fishes that have been invading Turkish seas will be exported, contributing to the economy, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli has said.

“Puffer fish will be used as medicine, not poison. The invader will be brought into the economy this way,” Pakdemirli said in an interview with daily Milliyet.

“One puffer fish will be sold for 10 Turkish Liras. Canada wants 5,000 tons and uses it for medicine. The fish will be exported abroad,” Pakdemirli added.

Reaching the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal, a nightmare for fisherman, the puffer fish attack people after it expels local species and shreds fishing nets.

This summer in the Mediterranean province of Mersin, a puffer fish bit off a child's finger in the sea.

Ankara will see a myriad of events that will draw a plan for Turkish agriculture, animal husbandry and forests for the next 25 years.

The third Agriculture and Forestry Council will be held on Nov. 18 at ATO Congresium after 15 years.

The puffer fish and many other plans will be discussed at the event. 

