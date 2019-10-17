Int’l films of Antalya Film Festival announced

  • October 17 2019 15:12:00

Int’l films of Antalya Film Festival announced

ANTALYA
Int’l films of Antalya Film Festival announced

The films to compete at the International Feature Competition of the 56th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival have been announced.

Films from Germany, Belgium, Brazil, Czechia, France, Croatia, Iran, Sweden, Japan, Qatar, Lebanon, Norway, Rwanda, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Tunisia will compete for a 100,000-Turkish Lira award in the categories of Best Film and Best Director.

This year, German director and screenwriter Wolfgang Becker will head the jury of the International Feature Film Competition.

Becker won the Golden Leopard in Locarno for his first film “Butterflies” in 1988 and then the Jury Special Prize in Berlin for “Child’s Play” in 1992. He made his name heard in the international arena for his “Good Bye Lenin!” which was a nominee for many awards including the Golden Globe, Goya and Cesar.

The members of the jury include Icelandic screen writer and director Runar Runarsson, Dutch actor Johanna ter Steege, Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska and Busan Film Festival director Jay Jeon.

The 10 films to compete at the International Feature Competition are “Let There Be Light” by Marko Skop, “Those Who Remained” by Barnabas Toth, “They Say Nothing Stays The Same” by Joe Odagiri, “Beware Of Children” by Dag J. Haugerud, “Castle Of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi, “Three Summers” by Sandra Kogut, “Only The Animals” by Dominik Moll, “Our Lady Of The Nile” by Atiq Rahimi, “A Son / Bir Oğul” by Mehdi Barsaoui and “The Diary Of Diana B.” by Dana Budisavljević.

Ten films on Turkish screens for first time

At the 56th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, 10 films will be shown for the first time in Turkey. Two of these films are Billie Pieper’s “Rare Beasts” and a Lauren Greenfield documentary, “The Kingmaker.”

Four films in the international films category of the festival are coming from this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait Of A Lady On Fire,” Asif Kapadia’s “Diego Maradona” and Karim Ainouz’s “The Invisible Life Of Eurídice Gusmao” are among these four films.

The other films are Anca Damian latest film “Marona’s Fantastic Tale,” Alejandro Landes’ “Monos,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “The Truth,” which is starring Catherine Deneuve, and Nicolas Bedos’ “La Belle Epoque.”

The festival, which will open on Oct. 26, will end on Nov. 1 with the announcement of the winners of the International Feature Competition.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

  3. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  4. Time to be realistic in Syria policy

    Time to be realistic in Syria policy

  5. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat
Recommended
Italy rejects bid to stop iconic Da Vinci loan to Louvre

Italy rejects bid to stop iconic Da Vinci loan to Louvre
Turkey commemorates ace photographer Ara Güler

Turkey commemorates ace photographer Ara Güler

Ottomans first printed books on display

Ottomans' first printed books on display
Assos excavations reveal popularity of fishing in ancient times

Assos excavations reveal popularity of fishing in ancient times
Nigerian painting fetches 1.1 million after Google search

Nigerian painting fetches 1.1 million after Google search   
2 Van cats to join int’l cat beauty contest

2 Van cats to join int’l cat beauty contest
WORLD UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

Britain and the European Union said on Oct. 17 that they have struck an outline Brexit deal after days of intense see-saw negotiations - though it must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and U.K. Parliaments.
ECONOMY 2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

A draft budget for 2020 has been prepared in line with the 5 percent economic growth and 8.5 percent inflation targets set out in the government’s New Economy Program, Naci Ağbal, the head of the Strategy and Budget Directorate, has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.