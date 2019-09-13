International kitchenware fair kicks off in Istanbul, aims to generate $1.5B volume

  • September 13 2019 09:41:00

International kitchenware fair kicks off in Istanbul, aims to generate $1.5B volume

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
International kitchenware fair kicks off in Istanbul, aims to generate $1.5B volume

An international home and kitchenware fair kicked off in Istanbul on Sept. 12 with the participation of 600 companies.

The 30th International Zuchex Home and Kitchenwares Fair will exhibit home appliances, home textile, porcelain and ceramic goods, and plastic, steel and glassware.

Some 32,000 people are expected to visit the four-day event supported by the Turkish Houseware Association (Zücder).

The fair is expected to generate a business volume worth $1.5 billion.

Rıza Tuna Turagay, the deputy trade minister, said during the opening ceremony that the kitchenware sector was a net exporter with $4.5 billion exports and $1 billion imports.

He said that Turkey's share in the global kitchenware market was 2% compared to its overall share in world trade at 0.87%.

"This sector's performance is above Turkey's average," he said.

He also noted that Turkey should raise its exports, which are currently at $8.4 billion, in the $2.6 trillion U.S. market.

İsmail Gülle, chairman of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, said Turkey had raised its exports despite global trade wars.

"This fair is essential for foreign business people," he noted.

Mesut Öksüz, head of Zücder, said the kitchenware sector targeted $5.5 billion in exports for the year-end.

This sector, which posts a trade surplus every year, reached $2.5 billion in exports in the first half of 2019.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

    Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

  2. Some intelligence services give support to FETÖ: Turkish FM

    Some intelligence services give support to FETÖ: Turkish FM

  3. EU to honor commitments to Turkey: German FM

    EU to honor commitments to Turkey: German FM

  4. Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

    Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

  5. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa
Recommended
Turkeys current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Turkey's current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Number of animals in Turkey surpasses 68 mln in June

Number of animals in Turkey surpasses 68 mln in June
Export Master Plan to raise Turkeys export targets: Official

Export Master Plan to raise Turkey's export targets: Official
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps
Dutch trade official stresses stronger ties with Turkey

Dutch trade official stresses stronger ties with Turkey
$1.1B current account surplus expected in July

$1.1B current account surplus expected in July
WORLD New Zealands PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

New Zealand's PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced a new bill to parliament on Friday that aims to further tighten gun laws, as the country marks six months since the mass shooting in Christchurch that killed 51 Muslim worshippers.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Turkey's current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Turkey's current account balance posted a $1.2 billion surplus this July, improving from a $2.2 billion deficit in July 2018, the country's Central Bank announced on Sept. 13.      
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

The Turkish Süper Lig continues with Week 4 games this weekend following a break for international games.