International kitchenware fair kicks off in Istanbul, aims to generate $1.5B volume

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

An international home and kitchenware fair kicked off in Istanbul on Sept. 12 with the participation of 600 companies.

The 30th International Zuchex Home and Kitchenwares Fair will exhibit home appliances, home textile, porcelain and ceramic goods, and plastic, steel and glassware.

Some 32,000 people are expected to visit the four-day event supported by the Turkish Houseware Association (Zücder).

The fair is expected to generate a business volume worth $1.5 billion.

Rıza Tuna Turagay, the deputy trade minister, said during the opening ceremony that the kitchenware sector was a net exporter with $4.5 billion exports and $1 billion imports.

He said that Turkey's share in the global kitchenware market was 2% compared to its overall share in world trade at 0.87%.

"This sector's performance is above Turkey's average," he said.

He also noted that Turkey should raise its exports, which are currently at $8.4 billion, in the $2.6 trillion U.S. market.

İsmail Gülle, chairman of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, said Turkey had raised its exports despite global trade wars.

"This fair is essential for foreign business people," he noted.

Mesut Öksüz, head of Zücder, said the kitchenware sector targeted $5.5 billion in exports for the year-end.

This sector, which posts a trade surplus every year, reached $2.5 billion in exports in the first half of 2019.