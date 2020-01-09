Interim gov't to probe nearly 600 ex-officials in Bolivia

  • January 09 2020 11:23:00

Interim gov't to probe nearly 600 ex-officials in Bolivia

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Interim govt to probe nearly 600 ex-officials in Bolivia

Bolivia's interim government led by Jeanine Anez announced on Jan. 8 it will launch investigations against nearly 600 former officials in the ousted administration.

The head of the anti-corruption Bolivian ministry group, Fight Against Corruption, Mathias Kutsch, said in a news conference along with Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra in La Paz, that the investigation will be carried out to "detect who played roles in corruption crimes during the administration of former President Evo Morales and recover assets abroad."

A total of 592 former officials who served between November 2006 and 2019, and their family members will be investigated, according to Kutsch.

Turmoil in Bolivia began when Morales won a fourth term in office in October and faced immediate resistance from opposition parties that challenged election results.

Protesters took to the streets claiming the ballot was rigged.

After weeks of upheaval, Morales resigned under pressure from the military and moved to Mexico, where he was offered political asylum. He was then granted asylum in Argentina.

Meanwhile, conservative Senator Anez proclaimed herself interim president.

A new presidential election is set for May 3, however, Morales will not be able to run as he has already hit the constitutional limit of two terms of office.

Eva Morales,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  3. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

  4. Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

    Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

  5. Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn

    Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn
Recommended
WHO says new virus may have caused China pneumonia outbreak

WHO says new virus may have caused China pneumonia outbreak
McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen

McConnell, Pelosi stand firm as impeachment remains frozen
Australians on SE coast urged to flee as fire risk escalates

Australians on SE coast urged to flee as fire risk escalates
Haftar militias bombard Tripoliss Souq Al Jumaa district

Haftar militias bombard Tripolis's Souq Al Jum'aa district
Canadas PM mourns victims of plane crash in Iran

Canada's PM mourns victims of plane crash in Iran
Iran investigators say Ukrainian plane never called for help

Iran investigators say Ukrainian plane never called for help
WORLD Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

France, Greece, Egypt and Greek Cyprus on Jan. 8 declared “null and void” agreements between Ankara and Libya assigning Turkey rights over a vast area of the eastern Mediterranean.
ECONOMY Oil prices down with lost gains after Trumps comments

Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump's comments

Crude oil prices were down on Jan. 8 having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko on Jan. 9 will take on Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.