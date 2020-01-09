Interim gov't to probe nearly 600 ex-officials in Bolivia

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Bolivia's interim government led by Jeanine Anez announced on Jan. 8 it will launch investigations against nearly 600 former officials in the ousted administration.

The head of the anti-corruption Bolivian ministry group, Fight Against Corruption, Mathias Kutsch, said in a news conference along with Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra in La Paz, that the investigation will be carried out to "detect who played roles in corruption crimes during the administration of former President Evo Morales and recover assets abroad."

A total of 592 former officials who served between November 2006 and 2019, and their family members will be investigated, according to Kutsch.

Turmoil in Bolivia began when Morales won a fourth term in office in October and faced immediate resistance from opposition parties that challenged election results.



Protesters took to the streets claiming the ballot was rigged.

After weeks of upheaval, Morales resigned under pressure from the military and moved to Mexico, where he was offered political asylum. He was then granted asylum in Argentina.

Meanwhile, conservative Senator Anez proclaimed herself interim president.

A new presidential election is set for May 3, however, Morales will not be able to run as he has already hit the constitutional limit of two terms of office.