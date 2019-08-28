‘Intergalactic’ opens new season at Anna Laudel

  • August 28 2019 16:10:10

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s Anna Laudel gallery will present a group exhibition titled “Intergalactic,” showcasing selected artworks of 12 contemporary artists including Beyza Boynudelik, Şafak Çatalbaş, Alper Derinboğaz, Emin Mete Erdoğan, Horasan, Ekin Su Koç, Ali Miharbi, Ali İbrahim Öcal, Özcan Saraç, Meltem Sırtıkara, Merve Şendil and İrem Tok.

Starting on Sept. 3, the exhibition departs from the question of what the future will be like if we manage to bring and sustain our civilization beyond the confines of our planet.

In “Intergalactic,” curator of the exhibition İpek Yeğinsü focuses on how humanity’s existing socio-cultural structures will be affected by a potential migration towards space, and in doing so, opens an independent room for discussion with regards to contemporary conceptual dichotomies like the past and the future.

The exhibition also explores the ways in which the identity building processes, rituals, inter and intra-species communication methods of our society’s representatives might evolve and change once they settle in other planets or even other galaxies.

The exhibition will showcase artworks of 12 artists working with various media and disciplines like painting, sculpture, video, photography and new media through Oct. 20.

