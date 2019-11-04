Inflation slips to 8.55% in October

  • November 04 2019 10:54:00

Inflation slips to 8.55% in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Inflation slips to 8.55% in October

Turkey saw an annual hike of 8.55% in consumer prices in October, official figures showed on Nov. 4.

The annual inflation went down 0.71 percentage points in October, down from 9.26% in September, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

TÜİK said the highest annual price rise was recorded in alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 43.60% in the last month.

"Health with 14.24%, education with 14.20%, hotels, cafes and restaurants with 13.71% and miscellaneous goods and services with 13.43% were the other main groups where high annual increases realized," it said.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey indicated that a group of 14 economists had expected an average annual climb of 8.41% in consumer prices in October.

Economists expect fall in Turkey's October inflation
Economists expect fall in Turkeys October inflation

In October, consumer prices rose 2% month-on-month, official figures showed.

The highest monthly increases were seen in clothing and footwear with 11.7%, followed by housing (3.55%), non-alcoholic beverages (1.65%), communication (1.43%), and transportation (1.17%).

"In October 2019 with average prices of 418 items in the index, the average prices of 33 items remained unchanged while the average prices of 289 items increased and the average prices of 96 items decreased," the institute said.

The official data also said this October the 12-month average hike in consumer prices was 16.81%.

Turkey's Central Bank last week lowered the country's year-end inflation forecast from 13.9% to 12%.

Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast
Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Under Turkey's new economic program announced by the government at the end of September, the country's inflation rate target is 12% this year, 8.5% next year, and 6.0% in 2021.

Over the last decade, annual inflation saw its lowest level at 3.99% in March 2011, while it peaked at 25.24% in October 2018.

Inflation, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  2. A passage to Europe

    A passage to Europe

  3. Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat

    Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat

  4. Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

    Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

  5. 'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising

    'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising
Recommended
Turkeys automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months
McDonalds CEO replaced for relationship with employee

McDonald's CEO replaced for relationship with employee
Constructive way should be found for sanction bill: Economist

Constructive way should be found for sanction bill: Economist
Gold deposits at local banks reach $11 billion

Gold deposits at local banks reach $11 billion
Turkish Airlines plans new routes to Asia, North America next year

Turkish Airlines plans new routes to Asia, North America next year
Saudi regulator approves Aramcos request to list

Saudi regulator approves Aramco's request to list
WORLD Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

Serbia attracts millions of tourists, mostly Turks, every year despite being beset by political and economic difficulties due to its turbulent past of the 90s.

ECONOMY Turkeys automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive industry exports reached $25.4 billion in the first 10 months of this year, according to an exporters association.
SPORTS Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish defender Çağlar Söyüncü nets his first goal for Leicester as his team beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Premier League