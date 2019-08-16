Industrial output index slips

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's industrial output slipped 3.9% on a yearly basis in June, the country's statistical authority said on Aug. 16.

The calendar-adjusted industrial production index reached 109.8 in June, according to TÜİK.

Among the three main sub-indices, the manufacturing index posted the worst performance during the month, falling 4.6%.

The mining and quarrying index climbed 4.8%, while electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose 0.5% on an annual basis.

According to a survey conducted by Anadolu Agency last week, a group of 11 economists forecast that the calendar-adjusted industrial production index for June would go down 6.2%.

The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originating effects.

TÜİK data also indicated that industrial production fell 3.7% from a month earlier in June.