IMF meets Argentina’s top financial officials

  • August 25 2019 15:03:43

IMF meets Argentina’s top financial officials

BUENOS AIRES-Reuters
IMF meets Argentina’s top financial officials

Top Argentine finance officials met with a team from the International Monetary Fund on Aug. 24, the Treasury Ministry said, while tens of thousands of supporters of President Mauricio Macri gathered just outside the presidential palace, waving national flags and cheering.

The IMF officials met with Treasury Minister Hernan Lacunza, who was just installed in that position on Aug. 20 , and central bank President Guido Sandleris, according to the Treasury Ministry statement.

No details were released on the talks. The IMF team on Aug. 23 said it planned to “exchange views” over the weekend with the economic advisers to Argentina’s top presidential contenders in the October election, the incumbent Macri and opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez.

Macri was trounced in the primary election on Aug. 11 by Fernandez, who is now the front runner for the October presidential election. Center-left Peronist Fernandez has criticized the $57 billion standby agreement Macri struck with the IMF in 2018, pledging to “rework” the deal if elected.

Fernandez’s landslide support in the primary vote prompted the peso currency to fall by nearly 18 percent last week amid fears of a return to the interventionist economic policies of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who is Fernandez’s vice presidential candidate.

Macri appeared only briefly on Aug. 24 afternoon, saluting fans in Buenos Aires’s historic Plaza de Mayo, and joining in chants of “Yes, we can,” his now-familiar campaign slogan. Supporters launched similar gatherings in large cities throughout Argentina. Macri took office in 2015 promising to bring an end to the cyclical crises that over the last 100 years turned one of the world’s strongest economies into a serial defaulter. But an economic recovery has failed to materialize.

The International Monetary Fund’s next scheduled review of Argentina’s lending program is on Sept. 15.

Argentina, IMF, Trade, Hernan Lacunza

MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

  2. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

  3. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  4. Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

    Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

  5. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister
Recommended
Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey
Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists
Trump offers Britain a ‘very big’ trade deal

Trump offers Britain a ‘very big’ trade deal
Digitalization to raise Turkish exports by 30%: Expert

Digitalization to raise Turkish exports by 30%: Expert
Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey remains world second biggest contractor
Turkeys external assets in June total $239.4B

Turkey's external assets in June total $239.4B

WORLD Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Six states in Brazil’s Amazon region requested military help on Aug. 24 to combat record fires that are tearing through the rainforest, provoking an international outcry because of the Amazon’s central role in combating global warming.
ECONOMY Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz has invested more than 1 billion euros (around $1.1billion) since 2008, Tolga Gürkan, the chairman of the executive board of Allianz Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe on Aug. 24 evening defeated Başakşehir 2-1 in an away game during stoppage time.