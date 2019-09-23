Turkey moves to protect Thomas Cook guests

  September 23 2019

LONDON-Anadolu Agency
Hours after the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook, Turkish authorities moved to reassure tourists in Turkey who booked and paid for their holidays through the iconic firm.       

Turkey's tourism establishments cannot request additional payments from Thomas Cook customers, the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Sept. 23.

The payments of Thomas Cook U.K. guests staying in Turkish tourism establishments -- including for over the weekend -- are guaranteed by the Air Travel Organiser's Licence (ATOL) of the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the ministry tweeted.       

It said that as of Sept. 23, there were over 21,000 guests of Thomas Cook U.K. in Turkish accommodation facilities.       

If establishments request additional payments from Thomas Cook U.K. guests or vacate them from their rooms, these establishments will face legal action, it added.       

The ministry said that it would shortly provide a credit support package with the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry for tourism firms affected by Thomas Cook's collapse.       

For canceled flights, the Air Travel Organiser's Licence announced that it is organizing new flights for these passengers.       

The major British holiday operator and airline has “ceased trading with immediate effect,” British authorities said on Monday morning.       

All bookings by the 178-year-old company -- including flights and holidays -- were canceled, they stated.

Around 150,000 people are expected to be affected by the canceled flights.       

