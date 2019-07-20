Hundreds of Senegalese watch AFCON final in wedding hall

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Hundreds of Senegalese citizens living in Istanbul gathered on July 19 in a wedding hall to watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final between Algeria and Senegal.

The match was played in Egypt at the International Cairo stadium.

Football fanatics watched the match on a rented giant screen organized by the Senegalese association in the Fatih district.

Meanwhile, many Africans also watched the match in different neighborhoods of Istanbul.

Algeria won their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 29 years, beating Senegal 1-0 during the match.

With Senegal unable to score to draw the game, Algeria became AFCON champions for the second time in the tournament’s history.

Senegal, who were runners-up in the 2002 AFCON, missed their chance to win the cup for the first time.

Algeria were awarded $4.5 million in prize money while Senegal received $2.5 million.

Three Turkish Super Lig players made appearances. Midfielder Sofiane Feghouli from Galatasaray was in the starting lineup for Algeria and played 85 minutes.



