Huawei launches first product with own operating system

  • August 11 2019 13:07:31

Huawei launches first product with own operating system

DONGGUAN, China
Huawei launches first product with own operating system

Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which has been caught in the crossfires of the Washington-Beijing trade war, has unveiled a new smart television, the first product to use its own operating system.

The television will be available from Aug. 15 in China and marks the first use of HarmonyOS, chief executive George Zhao said, adding that it will be marketed by its mid-range brand, Honor.

Huawei revealed its highly-anticipated HarmonyOS on Aug. 9 as an alternative operating system for phones and other smart devices in the event that looming U.S. sanctions prevent the firm from using Android technology.

American companies are theoretically no longer allowed to sell technology products to Huawei, but a three-month exemption period - which ends next week - was granted by Washington before the measure came into force.

That ban could stop the tech giant from getting hold of key hardware and software, including smartphone chips and elements of the Google Android operating system, which runs the vast majority of smartphones in the world, including Huawei’s.

Huawei - considered the world leader in fast fifth-generation or 5G equipment and the world’s number two smartphone producer - has been blacklisted by US President Donald Trump amid suspicions it provides a backdoor for Chinese intelligence services, which the firm denies.

Huawei, China, products

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

    Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

  2. Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

    Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

  3. Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice

    Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice

  4. Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

    Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

  5. Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

    Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey
Recommended
IMF warns increasing US tariffs could cut China growth sharply

IMF warns increasing US tariffs could cut China growth sharply

Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June
Current account shortfall narrows to $548 million

Current account shortfall narrows to $548 million
Number of Turkish brands to reach around 5,000 shops abroad

Number of Turkish brands to reach around 5,000 shops abroad
Current account deficit seen at $376 mln

Current account deficit seen at $376 mln
$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers

$346 mln loans given to greenhouse farmers
WORLD Pilgrims pelt devil with stones as final Hajj ritual

Pilgrims pelt 'devil' with stones as final Hajj ritual

More than two million Muslims on Aug. 11 threw stones at a symbolic representation of the devil as part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.           
ECONOMY Huawei launches first product with own operating system

Huawei launches first product with own operating system

Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which has been caught in the crossfires of the Washington-Beijing trade war, has unveiled a new smart television, the first product to use its own operating system.
SPORTS Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Turkey's Fenerbahçe signed Huddersfield Town's Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen, commonly known as Zanka, on Aug. 10.   