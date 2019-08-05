Hotel to open in ski center in Hakkari

HAKKARİ

Merga Bütan Ski Center in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari will soon have its first a hotel with a capacity of 100 beds. The decision was fueled by the authorities’ desire to make the center a popular choice for tourists.

The Hakkari Governor’s Office and Eastern Anatolia Development Agency (DAKA) yesterday signed a protocol for the establishment of the hotel.

Gov. İdris Akbıyık said during the signing ceremony that thanks to this project, ski lovers’ accommodation problem will be solved. He said the ski runway at the resort has recently been extended to 3,200 meters long thanks to the support of DAKA. He also said that a chair lift project is 95 percent completed.

“There is a great potential here [for ski tourism]. The snow stays on the ground the longest in our ski center among other ski centers in Turkey. Ski season lasts here six months. There is serious demand here especially from Iraq, Iran and nearby provinces,” said Akbıyık.