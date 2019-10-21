Hong Kong leader apologizes for mosque water cannon incident

  • October 21 2019 09:49:44

Hong Kong leader apologizes for mosque water cannon incident

HONG KONG-Reuters
Hong Kong leader apologizes for mosque water cannon incident

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologized on Oct. 21 after police hit a major mosque with water cannon as they battled protesters during another day of political unrest in the Asian financial hub.

Lam visited the mosque before she was due to head to Japan to attend Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony in Tokyo, and as the city cleaned up the mess from violent protests the night before, the latest in five months of political turmoil.

Police used water cannon trucks to disperse protesters, spraying jets of blue dye into the crowds during Oct. 20's clashes.

In one instance, a cannon drenched the front gate and steps of the Kowloon mosque, Hong Kong’s most important Islamic place of worship where a few people had gathered including journalists. Blue stains remained on the road in front as worshippers gathered for prayers on Oct. 21.

Lam visited the mosque on Oct. 21 morning dressed in a shawl, and apologized to Islamic leaders, according to a spokesman.

Chief Imam Muhammad Arshad said the apology was “accepted” and that the Islamic community hoped to continue living in Hong Kong in peace.

The police said in a statement the mosque had been accidentally sprayed and that they “respect religious freedom and will strive to protect all places of worship.”

Elsewhere across the Kowloon peninsula protesters had torched stores and sprayed graffiti on roads as they skirmished with police.

After two weeks of relative calm, Oct. 20’s large turnout of tens of thousands reflected strong support for the anti-government movement despite police branding the march illegal.

Families and the elderly took to the streets in what began as a peaceful march, many wearing masks or carrying umbrellas to shield their faces in defiance of an anti-mask law that authorities invoked this month to try to quell the unrest.

China,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  2. Turkey, Russia to discuss removal of terrorists from Manbij and Ain al-Arab

    Turkey, Russia to discuss removal of terrorists from Manbij and Ain al-Arab

  3. Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists

    Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists

  4. Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop

    Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop

  5. Russia, Iran might push Turkey to start dialogue with Syria

    Russia, Iran might push Turkey to start dialogue with Syria
Recommended
8 killed in Chile protests against metro price hikes

8 killed in Chile protests against metro price hikes
Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say

Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say
Anti-separatists rally in Barcelona after pro-independence unrest

Anti-separatists rally in Barcelona after pro-independence unrest
Sheep take over streets of Madrid for annual migration

Sheep take over streets of Madrid for annual migration
Israel to attend maritime security summit in Bahrain

Israel to attend maritime security summit in Bahrain
Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York

Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York
WORLD Hong Kong leader apologizes for mosque water cannon incident

Hong Kong leader apologizes for mosque water cannon incident

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologizes after police hit a major mosque with water cannon
WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Denizlispor 2-1 in Turkish Super League

Fenerbahçe beat Denizlispor 2-1 in Turkish Super League

Fenerbahçe beat Yukatel Denizlispor 2-1 in Turkish Super League in Week Eight match to stay closer the top spot