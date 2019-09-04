Hong Kong extradition law will be withdrawn: Leader

  • September 04 2019 13:46:00

Hong Kong extradition law will be withdrawn: Leader

HONG KONG-Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong extradition law will be withdrawn: Leader

Hong Kong's embattled leader announced on Sept. 4 she will permanently shelve a loathed extradition bill that lit the fuse for three months of pro-democracy protests which have plunged the city into crisis.    

"The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns," pro-Beijing chief executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement released via her office.    

In a message that was markedly more conciliatory in tone than her more recent statements, Lam appealed for protesters to abandon violence and to embrace a "dialogue" with the government.    

"Let's replace conflicts with conversations and let's look for solutions," she said.     

"We must find ways to address the discontent in society and to look for solutions," she added.     

Withdrawing the bill is one of the five key demands of protesters, who have taken to the streets in their millions in the biggest challenge to China's rule of Hong Kong since its handover from the British in 1997.    

Until now Lam had suspended the bill and called it "dead" but she had not taken the step of formally withdrawing it from the city's parliament, sparking fears her administration might try to reactivate it once protests had died down.    

In her message, Lam confirmed the bill would be withdrawn once parliament reopens in October.    

She also announced plans to hold a dialogue so people could "share their views and air their grievances" as well as plans to commission academics, advisors and professionals "to independently examine and review society's deep-seated problems and advise the government on finding solutions".    

But she also warned protesters that ongoing violence and challenges to Beijing's authority were placing Hong Kong in a "vulnerable and dangerous" position -- a reference to increasingly shrill threats from the authoritarian mainland.    

"Our foremost priority now is to end violence, to safeguard the rule of law and to restore order and safety in society," she warned. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

    Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

  2. The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

    The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

  3. Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

    Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

  4. Syria's Idlib faces devastation like Aleppo: Erdoğan

    Syria's Idlib faces devastation like Aleppo: Erdoğan

  5. Ankara against 'special status' on EU membership: FM

    Ankara against 'special status' on EU membership: FM
Recommended
Iran rules out direct US talks

Iran rules out direct US talks

Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves on toward US coast

Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves on toward US coast
Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

Defiant UK lawmakers move to bar no deal Brexit

Defiant UK lawmakers move to bar 'no deal' Brexit
California scuba boat fire death toll rises to 25

California scuba boat fire death toll rises to 25

ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

WORLD Hong Kong extradition law will be withdrawn: Leader

Hong Kong extradition law will be withdrawn: Leader

Hong Kong's embattled leader announced on Sept. 4 she will permanently shelve a loathed extradition bill that lit the fuse for three months of pro-democracy protests which have plunged the city into crisis.    
ECONOMY Czechia invites Turkish construction firms to invest

Czechia invites Turkish construction firms to invest

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Sept. 3 encouraged Turkish companies to increase their investment in Czechia, formerly called the Czech Republic, especially in the construction sector.     
SPORTS Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey lost 93-92 in overtime to the United States on Sept. 3 at the Basketball World Cup, closely missing the chance to grab its first win ever against the basketball giant.