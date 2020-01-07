Hollywood star visits historic Grand Bazaar

ISTANBUL

Academy Award-winning Hollywood star Michael Douglas visited Istanbul's historic Grand Bazaar on Jan. 5.

The 75-year-old actor was accompanied by his children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, during the Istanbul tour.

The Hollywood couple, award-wining actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Douglas are in Istanbul to celebrate their 20th anniversary of marriage.

The couple arrived in Istanbul on Jan. 4 after an Africa tour. They visited Istanbul’s historic Balat neighborhood on the first day of their visit.

They also visited the Hagia Sophia, a Christian church until it was converted into a mosque when the Ottoman Empire conquered Istanbul in 1453 and later turned into a museum in 1935.

The couple had a yacht tour along Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait between Europe and Asia and visited a synagogue in the city’s Kuzguncuk neighborhood.

The Hollywood stars are expected to end their Istanbul trip on Jan. 8.

Last year, Douglas won a Golden Globe with his performance in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method.