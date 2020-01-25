HK leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China

  • January 25 2020 13:41:46

HK leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China

HONG KONG-Reuters
HK leader declares virus emergency, halts official visits to mainland China

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Jan. 25 declared a virus emergency in the Asian financial hub, announcing a package of measures to limit the city's links with mainland China.

Schools, now on Lunar New Year holidays, would remain shut until Feb. 17, while inbound and outbound flights and high-speed rail trips between Hong Kong and Wuhan would be halted.

Lam said all official visits to the mainland and official Lunar New Year celebrations would be scrapped immediately.

She also said she had sought assistance from China's State Council to ensure on-going mask supplies were adequate.

They may also ask universities to extend holidays too.

Lam's statements came hours after she returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos and amid broader tensions as her team grapples with at times violent anti-government protests that have rumbled on for seven months.

"I hereby urge all citizens stay united to fight against the epidemic to protect all Hong Kong people's health and safety," Lam said.
She added that it would be impractical to shut down all border crossings with the mainland.

Some protesters have railed against growing interference from Beijing seeking to curb the city's freedoms while others have expressed fear over greater integration with the mainland.

The city's health authorities have confirmed 5 coronavirus cases, all linked to Wuhan, where the virus first appeared, with a further 122 people being treated as suspected of having the disease.

The first case was confirmed on Wednesday, a 39-year-old man visiting from Wuhan who crossed by high-speed rail from neighboring Shenzhen.

The condition of one of the people confirmed with the virus deteriorated on Saturday and the patient was now on a respirator, Hong Kong's government-funded broadcaster RTHK reported.

Hong Kong earlier deployed temperature screening equipment at the airport and the high-speed rail station. Air passengers are required to fill in health declaration forms while isolation wards have been set-up in hospitals.

Reuters witnesses have described the widespread use of masks in offices and on public transport, a reflection of the city's strong memories of an earlier coronavirus crisis.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses named because of crown-like spikes on their surfaces. The viruses cause respiratory illnesses ranging from the common cold to the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Hong Kong was badly hit by the SARS virus in 2003 and has had many episodes of H5N1 bird flu for more than a decade. According to WHO figures, 1,755 people in Hong Kong contracted the SARS virus at the time and 299 died.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors

    Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors

  2. Turkey forces Greece, G Cyprus over deal in east Mediterranean

    Turkey forces Greece, G Cyprus over deal in east Mediterranean

  3. Japan produces next generation of train technology

    Japan produces next generation of train technology

  4. Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

    Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

  5. Ottoman descendants in South Africa eagerly await Turkish citizenship

    Ottoman descendants in South Africa eagerly await Turkish citizenship
Recommended
Iraqi security forces raid Baghdads main protest camp, shoot at demonstrators

Iraqi security forces raid Baghdad's main protest camp, shoot at demonstrators
UKs Johnson hails new chapter as he signs EU divorce treaty

UK's Johnson hails 'new chapter' as he signs EU divorce treaty  
Dems say oust Trump or he’ll betray again; ‘He is who he is’

Dems say oust Trump or he’ll betray again; ‘He is who he is’
Outbreak casts pall over China new year as deaths surpass 40

Outbreak casts pall over China new year as deaths surpass 40
US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike

US says 34 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
Iraq protesters demand US military pullout

Iraq protesters demand US military pullout
WORLD Iraqi security forces raid Baghdads main protest camp, shoot at demonstrators

Iraqi security forces raid Baghdad's main protest camp, shoot at demonstrators

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad's main protest site at Tahrir Square on Jan. 25, firing live rounds and tear gas at anti-government demonstrators who have camped out there for months, Reuters reporters said.
ECONOMY Croatia says want to continue attracting Turkish investments

Croatia says want to continue attracting Turkish investments

Croatian Prime Minister Andrey Plenkovic said on Jan. 24 that his country wants to attract more Turkish investments.   
SPORTS Turkish football giants Besiktas sack coach Avcı

Turkish football giants Besiktas sack coach Avcı

Turkish football club Beşiktaş sacked their coach Abdullah Avci on Jan. 24.