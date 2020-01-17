Historical tombs found in stadium field in Denizli

  • January 17 2020 07:00:00

Historical tombs found in stadium field in Denizli

DENİZLİ
Historical tombs found in stadium field in Denizli

Survey excavations that have been carried out in a field for the construction of a stadium have unearthed 2,000-year-old burials.

The area in the western province of Denizli was declared a first-degree excavations area, while another place will be searched for the stadium, the Denizli Metropolitan Municipality announced.

Some time ago, the municipality applied to the Aydın Cultural and Natural Heritage Preservation Board to carry out a survey in a field of 70,000 square meters in a third-degree archaeological site, located close to the ancient city of Laodicea in Eskihisar neighborhood, for the construction of a new stadium.

Upon the application, archaeological drilling was carried out in the region under the supervision of Laodicea excavation team and the museum directorate.

During the drilling, carried out in the south of Laodicea highway, where the stadium was planned to be constructed, a nearly 2,000-year-old burial vault surrounded with a wall was discovered.

During the excavations, a rectangular family burial chamber was uncovered. A travertine sarcophagus and tombs were found in the burial chamber.

Inside the tombs were a bronze Empire Caracalla coin (211-217 A.D.), a silver plated Empire Valerianus coin (253-260 A.D.) along with four glass bottles, some of which were broken, two terracotta bottles, 11 terracotta oil lamps, Eros figure head, three terracotta bowls, terracotta cooking pots, five bone hair pins, bone spoon pieces and a rectangular bronze box fragment that has been corroded and tomb gifts.

It was stated that the skeletons were destroyed, dispersed and some parts of them were completely melted because of humidity in the field and burglars.

The historical artifacts were taken under protection by the Denizli Museum Directorate.

The area, which was the third-degree archaeological site, was declared a first-degree archaeological site with the presence of the historical tomb.

Another area will be looked for the stadium to be built by the Denizli Metropolitan Municipality.

Laodicea, registered in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, holds one of the seven churches mentioned in the Bible.

The largest ancient city of Anatolia after Ephesus, the city hosts many historical artifacts and buildings. Excavations there have been ongoing since 2003.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  2. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  3. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  4. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

  5. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul
Recommended
Journeys of an urban traveler

Journeys of an urban traveler
Excavations in Black Sea’s Zeugma to continue all year round

Excavations in Black Sea’s Zeugma to continue all year round
Director says in lawsuit Apple, Shyamalan stole her movie

Director says in lawsuit Apple, Shyamalan stole her movie
Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since shock announcement

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since shock announcement
New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul
Kaval master passing down his skills to next generation

Kaval master passing down his skills to next generation
WORLD Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece

The commander of forces fighting the U.N.-supported government in war-torn Libya has begun meetings in Athens.
ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkey's central bank on Jan. 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock amounted to $114.6 billion as of the end of November 2019.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko suffered a frustrating home loss to Barcelona on Jan. 17 that ended the Istanbul club's three-game winning streak in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.