Historic port city viewed from sky

  • January 22 2020 15:30:55

ISTANBUL
The archaeological excavations initiated in Istanbul district of Kadıköy’s Haydarpaşa Railway Station about two years ago are continuing.

Numerous historical buildings, coins and skeletons in the giant port city under the rails shed light on Istanbul’s Anatolian history.

The latest situation of the excavations, where the remains of Khalkedon were unearthed, was photographed from the air.

The excavations, under the supervision of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and with the support of the Transportation Ministry, began in May 2018.

A city almost emerged in the area that contains different historical structures belonging to the Late Ottoman, Ottoman, Byzantine, Hellenistic and Classical Periods. The works carried out on an area of 300,000 square meters are carried out in five different regions, including the front of Haydarpaşa Station, platform 1, platform 2, culvert and İbrahim Ağa area.

Nearly 6,000 coins, burials containing 26 skulls, church ruins, monumental tombs and similar historical buildings that have been so far unearthed within the scope of the studies, provide the illumination of the ancient city of Khalkedon, which is known as the “Land of the Blind.”

The work is carried out by 400 workers, 17 archaeologists and three museum experts.

The latest situation of the work in the archaeological field was viewed from the air with a drone.

