Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

  • July 21 2019 17:23:07

Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

ADDIS ABABA
Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank is well set to become one of the few banks in Ethiopia trailblazing Interest Free Banking, or Islamic banking.

The bank in the making on July 21 announced the launch of sales of public shares in a gathering held at the Golf Club in the capital Addis Ababa and attended by the organizers, experts in the field, businesspersons and religious leaders.

Accordingly, the share sales will be conducted at nine different banks as of today.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Organizing teams, Ahbabu Abdella said the bank was being established with a registered capital of 1 billion Birr ($35 million).

Hijra bank will be organized with a paid up capital of half a billion Birr,” he said adding it was not the amount of capital but popularity that will determine success.

The bank’s deputy chairman, Mukemil Bedru, on his part said the bank will be engaging in partnerships, trade and rent/lease of machinery, which have not been common to operations of the traditional banking in the country to date.

“There have been substantial demand in the country for Interest Free Banking,” he said, adding, the current value of IFB globally stands at $2.8 trillion with an annual growth rate of 10 percent.

In May this year, Ethiopian Prime Minister announced his government’s active support to establishment of Islamic banking.

Mukemil said the banking sector in Ethiopia has been growing with a faster rate than ever and the value has today reached 800 billion Birr from only 15 billion Birr 10 years ago.

“The Interest Free Banking provides an alternative by expanding investment and creating employment in the country,” he said.

Speaking for his part, Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council Mufti Hajji Umer Idris said: “Ethiopians are beginning to see equality and freedom.”

“It is a joyful time for all,” he said commending Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for having ushered in a new era of reform since he took office in April last year.

Ethiopia, Hijra Bank, Islamic banking, interest free

MOST POPULAR

  1. If needed, Turkey to take same former step in Cyprus: Erdoğan

    If needed, Turkey to take same former step in Cyprus: Erdoğan

  2. Greek PM urges 'brave steps' to boost ties with Turkey

    Greek PM urges 'brave steps' to boost ties with Turkey

  3. Micro loans changing lives of Syrian, Turkish women in southeast

    Micro loans changing lives of Syrian, Turkish women in southeast

  4. Turkey, US to talk on Syria safe zone  

    Turkey, US to talk on Syria safe zone  

  5. Istanbul Strait closed for swimming competition

    Istanbul Strait closed for swimming competition
Recommended
British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days
Micro loans changing lives of Syrian, Turkish women in southeast

Micro loans changing lives of Syrian, Turkish women in southeast
Turkey’s social media platform ‘Yazbee’ ready for prime-time

Turkey’s social media platform ‘Yazbee’ ready for prime-time
Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Nearly 40,000 new businesses launched in H1

Nearly 40,000 new businesses launched in H1

Turkish parliament ratifies 11th development plan

Turkish parliament ratifies 11th development plan

WORLD Greek PM urges brave steps to boost ties with Turkey

Greek PM urges 'brave steps' to boost ties with Turkey

Newly elected Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on July 20 offered to take “brave steps” to boost bilateral relations with Turkey.
ECONOMY Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank is well set to become one of the few banks in Ethiopia trailblazing Interest Free Banking, or Islamic banking.
SPORTS Turkish athlete comes 2nd in 400-meter hurdles

Turkish athlete comes 2nd in 400-meter hurdles

Turkish athlete Yasmani Copello Escobar on July 20 came second in the men's 400-meter hurdles of the Diamond League in London.